Strengthening collaborative strategies and cooperation for global transformation and a Just Transition

6/12/2023 10:00 AM

(GMT+4)

The Just Transition narrative has broadened significantly over the years. This event will delve deeper into the original meaning of the transition and prioritize the needs of workers and the workforce. It will share examples of specific national Just Transition plans, along with a discussion on the outcomes of the International Labour Conference 2023 and the ongoing negotiations of the UNFCCC Work Program on Just Transition.

